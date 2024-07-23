Ohmium opens second electrolyzer gigafactory in India

From pv magazine India

Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company, has opened a new gigafactory in Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru, India. The facility will produce 2 GW of fully assembled and tested PEM electrolyzer systems.

“The ribbon cutting at our new gigafactory marks a major milestone for Ohmium and enables us to deliver green hydrogen solutions to our growing pipeline of customers across India and around the world,” said Ohmium CEO Arne Ballantine.

The new gigafactory is Ohmium’s second manufacturing facility in India, and its first to bring together key manufacturing, assembly, quality assurance, testing, warehouse and shipping facilities under one roof.

“Ohmium’s unique hypermodular PEM electrolyzers are designed for mass production and easy assembly,” said Ohmium COO Ashwin Varma. “By implementing the best practices of standardized, high quality and efficient manufacturing, we can build systems that achieve superior performance at a very competitive cost. With this standardized approach, our factory production can scale up quickly to meet growing demand, with additional cost savings as capacity expands.”

Ohmium secured a 400 MW deal with NTPC in 2023, and signed a strategic partnership with Tata Projects in 2024. It has also been selected for the Indian Ministry of Renewable Energy’s first round of Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Incentives.

Ohmium has also collaborated with India’s CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) and IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) to enable the rapid transfer of innovation into production to meet growing demand for green hydrogen projects in India and around the world.