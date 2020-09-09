Neoen secures PPA for part of Australian wind-solar-storage project

French renewables giant Neoen, which only submitted its Development Application for the colossal Goyder Renewables Zone (GRZ) project last month, has already landed a big 14-year contract with the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).
The deal will see GRZ supply 100 MW of wind energy from its first stage of development, as well as the construction of a 50 MW (at least) energy storage facility in Canberra that will be owned by Neoen but in which residents of the ACT will be able to invest.
The ACT government, which completed its shift to 100% renewable electricity in October 2019 with the purchase of clean energy from Neoen’s Hornsdale Wind Farm, awarded the contract through the ACT’s fifth renewables reverse auction as it looks to reach net zero emissions by 2045 – making it the fourth contract between the long-term partners.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine Australia site.
