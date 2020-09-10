First Solar brings modules to rooftop segment

From pv magazine USA

First Solar, America’s largest PV module producer (and the only manufacturer to bring thin-film solar to the gigawatt scale), has always been a specialist in big utility-scale solar and has assiduously avoided distributed generation.

That’s now changed.

With more than 25 GW of its cadmium telluride solar panels installed around the world, First Solar has now made the decision to pursue the distributed-generation PV market, according to a blog post this week.

Popular content

The same Series 6 modules the company sells in the utility-scale market are now available in the U.S. distributed-generation segment through its distributors Graybar, Kinect Solar, and WESCO Distribution. They will offer First Solar’s Series 6 modules “to projects and customers of all shapes and sizes, so that they can power communities and businesses across America.”