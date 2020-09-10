First Solar brings modules to rooftop segment

From pv magazine USA
First Solar, America’s largest PV module producer (and the only manufacturer to bring thin-film solar to the gigawatt scale), has always been a specialist in big utility-scale solar and has assiduously avoided distributed generation.
That’s now changed.
With more than 25 GW of its cadmium telluride solar panels installed around the world, First Solar has now made the decision to pursue the distributed-generation PV market, according to a blog post this week.
The same Series 6 modules the company sells in the utility-scale market are now available in the U.S. distributed-generation segment through its distributors Graybar, Kinect Solar, and WESCO Distribution. They will offer First Solar’s Series 6 modules “to projects and customers of all shapes and sizes, so that they can power communities and businesses across America.”
From manufacturing to operation to end-of-life recycling, First Solar PV modules are the most sustainable in the industry. Series 6 modules have the lowest carbon footprint, water use, and pollution footprint of any Tier 1 solar module.
“While First Solar has a long history in the utility-scale space, there have been a number of instances of our technology being used for distributed generation applications both in the U.S. and abroad,” Darin Green, senior director of business development at First Solar, told pv magazine. “The goal here is to offer American-designed PV technology to projects and customers of all shapes and sizes across the U.S. In other words, if you want to power community solar, C&I projects, schools, and municipal or military installations with First Solar technology, it is now available through our distributor partners.”
