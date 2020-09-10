New solar+storage concept for Himalayan villages

From pv magazine India

Power Roll, a U.K. developer of thin-film solar systems, is working on an innovative PV minigrid project to generate and store energy in rural India.

In partnership with The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), the company is installing a new modular PV system in a Himalayan village. It features lightweight, portable solar PV with an energy storage component.

“This project will deliver clean, affordable power to three remote communities,” said Neil Spann, managing director of Power Roll. “The system is modular and can be adapted to suit individual environmental, economic and social circumstances within each village. It is also lightweight, which facilitates transport to remote locations.”

