New solar+storage concept for Himalayan villages

From pv magazine India
Power Roll, a U.K. developer of thin-film solar systems, is working on an innovative PV minigrid project to generate and store energy in rural India.
In partnership with The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), the company is installing a new modular PV system in a Himalayan village. It features lightweight, portable solar PV with an energy storage component.
Popular content
“This project will deliver clean, affordable power to three remote communities,” said Neil Spann, managing director of Power Roll. “The system is modular and can be adapted to suit individual environmental, economic and social circumstances within each village. It is also lightweight, which facilitates transport to remote locations.”
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.