Windbreak walls for solar parks

Single-axis trackers with two panels in vertical configurations are the most common designs for large-scale PV plants. However, such installations are particularly vulnerable to strong gusts of wind, which could have a negative impact on tracker structures.

Iasol has designed a technical solution to reduce the risk associated with heavy wind. The Spanish PV developer claims that the solution has a minimal impact on total installation costs. And it has already tested the solution at the 12.5 MW El Marqués solar plant in Spain.