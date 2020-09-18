Indian solar leaders call for overhaul to navigate Covid-19

From pv magazine India

Solar manufacturers and developers at a recent Renewable Energy India Expo session moderated online by pv magazine publisher Eckhart Gouras said that they are learning to live with the pandemic.

For manufacturers, the pandemic has brought challenges, including supply chain disruptions, the sudden migration of trained labor, and machine maintenance problems, as well as supply chain turbulence. As production restarts, manufacturers now face the headache of maintaining safe working distances between employees.

Disruptions to the supply of raw materials and spare parts have also hampered the Indian solar industry, which imports almost 80% of its components from China.

