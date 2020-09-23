Australian-made cutter rail for solar modules

It’s not often that solar installers are asked about their requirements for key components. However, solar-mounting manufacturer Clenergy has launched an entirely Australia-made, 4,400 mm finished rail for solar modules, based on input from solar professionals dedicated to promoting quality in the industry. Some of the sales of the Cutter Rail – a mounting system engineered to accommodate the larger, higher-output solar panels now favored by the market – will also be directed back into the group that contributed to its specifications.
Clenergy is an Australian company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of solar-mounting gear. Solar Cutters is a 2,500-member industry group that provides rapid, experienced member feedback and assistance on problems encountered while installing solar panels on rooftops throughout Australia.
“We only allow in participants who are going to demonstrate value,” Jack “Longy” Long, the co-founder and director of Solar Cutters, told pv magazine. “If they are a manufacturer they have to be able to provide technical support within a reasonable timeframe.”
Clenergy’s National Channel Manager, Sean Guzzi, fits the criteria. Guzzi is second-generation solar – his father, Mario Guzzi, founded Clenergy as an inverter manufacturer, with partner Daniel Hong, in 2007. Eventually solar mounting gear became the focus of the business, but competitive factors meant the company has always manufactured its components in China.
Long and Guzzi became friends through Solar Cutters, each recognizing the other’s commitment to quality. “This is a great industry,” says Long. “We’re super passionate about about high-quality installations.”
They hatched a plan that would start to realise some of their individual and joint ambitions: Guzzi believed the cost of manufacture of quality aluminium products in Australia was reaching parity with product made in China, and wanted to start making some of the company’s components on home ground; Long was also motivated to support Australian manufacture and wanted to hold more networking and training events for Solar Cutters, but needed funding that came without strings attached.
