Half-cut, bifacial, 22.5%-efficient PERC modules from Vietnam

Chinese solar module manufacturer Dehui is planning to increase the production capacity of its Vietnamese factory to 3 GW.
The company currently has annual module manufacturing capacity of 2.25 GW – and 1.5 GW for cells – at its sole production site, at the Dai Dong-Hoan Son Industrial Park, in Vietnam’s Bac Ninh province.
“The cell capacity is expected to be raised to 2 GW by April 2022 and 3 GW by April 2023,” the company told pv magazine. “Module capacity should reach 3 GW already at the end of next year.”
Of the current panel capacity, 700 MW of production lines are being used to produce a nine-busbar, half-cut, bifacial monocrystalline PERC module based on 166mm wafers. “Next year, the company will focus on mass production of 12-busbar panels based on 182mm wafers,” the spokesperson from the Jiangsu-based manufacturer added.
The current version of the bifacial module series, the DH-M772F, is available in five variants with power outputs ranging from 425-445 W and efficiencies of 21.6-22.5%. Each panel features 144 half-cells, each measuring 166mm x 83mm, with overall dimensions of 2,094 x 1,038 x 35mm and a weight of 29.5 kg. The junction box has an IP 68 rating.
Operating temperature is between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius and the open-circuit voltage operating temperature coefficient is -0.3% per degree (Celsius). The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The manufacturer offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 84.95% of the initial yield.
