India launches tender for innovative solar pumps

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued a call to manufacturers and developers to participate in the government’s scheme to promote innovative solar pump technologies.
The applicants will need to submit detailed technical proposals on improved technologies and expected outcomes, while clearly stating which aspects of their technologies are innovative. They will also be expected to include details of field trials conducted and systems installed in India or elsewhere.
The participants will be required to showcase their technologies in real field conditions. The MNRE will shortlist the most promising technologies and allow the top companies to install solar pumps under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) rural solar scheme.
