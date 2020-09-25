Tunisia launches another 70 MW PV tender

Tunisia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has kicked off a fourth tender to develop and build several solar power plants up to 10 MW in size.

Through this tender – Tunisia’s third such procurement exercise – the government aims to build six solar power plants with installed power capacities of 10 MW each and 1o smaller solar arrays of 1 MW in size.

The deadline to submit project proposals is Feb. 9, 2021. Plants will have to be constructed under the build-own-operate (BOO) model. Selected projects will sell electricity to STEG, Tunisia’s state-owned utility, under a long-term power purchase agreement.

In its first tender in May 2017, the Tunisian government contracted seven 10 MW projects from domestic companies and Tunisian-international consortia. Construction of the first project started in May.

The government launched a second tender for 70 MW of solar last year. The authorities decided on six 10 MW projects proposed by Tunisian and international developers. The government launched a third tender in July 2019, and finalized a 500 MW solar tender in December 2019.

By the end of last year, Tunisia’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 62 MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).