Acciona seeks innovative storage technologies

The Spanish renewables company is offering up two of its solar and wind power sites in Spain for the testing of energy storage systems. The call for companies to take part is open until the end of next month.

Spanish renewables company Acciona has issued a call for companies to come forward with innovative, clean-energy-compatible energy storage systems.

Successful applicants can test their systems for 6-12 months at Acciona’s PV plant at Montes del Cierzo, Tudela, in the northern Spanish region of Navarra and at its Barasoain wind farm in the same region.

The initiative is part of the company’s ‘I’MNOVATION #Startups’ program, which aims to mentor and promote selected start-ups.

The storage drive – which is open for applications until October 31 – will offer finance to participating companies to set up their pilot facilities with Acciona Group businesses and could lead to commercial partnerships with the energy company.

