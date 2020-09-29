Skip to content

Indian state tenders 500 MW of solar

Projects can be established anywhere in Gujarat which has spare grid capacity, with the relevant substations listed on the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation website.

The projects will be auctioned in minimum 25 MW lots.

Image: sarangib/Pixabay

State-owned utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd has invited bids from developers to set up 500 MW of grid-connected solar projects in the state. The power company is offering 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to selected bidders.

Developers – to be selected through competitive bidding and a reverse auction – will compete for generation lots of at least 25 MW and will be responsible for transmission network infrastructure up to the point of delivery into the grid.

