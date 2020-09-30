Longi begins mass production of its 540 W panels

Chinese monocrystallin module manufacturer Longi has started mass production of its high-performance Hi-MO 5 module series at its manufacturing facility in Xianyang in Shannxi Province. The first module rolled off the production line on September 8.

The modules have an output of 540 W, are based on monocrystalline M10 standard wafers and have an efficiency of 21%, the Chinese photovoltaic manufacturer explained at the series launch in June. The panels are said to significantly optimize the levelized cost of energy, especially for large PV projects.

Longi also announced the first order for its Hi-MO 5 modules. It secured a supply contract with Chinese EPC contractor and inverter manufacturer TBEA Sunoasis for 360 MW of the highly efficient solar modules that are intended for its production center in Shihezi in the autonomous Chinese region of Xinjiang. In a first tranche, 103 MW of the new modules would be delivered to TBEA.

The start of series production is only the first step, according to Longi. This year it also wants to increase its production capacities for the new module series by up to 12 GW. The Xianyang location currently has 5 GW of capacity.

Longi is also building a new factory in Jiaxing in Zhejiang Province, which is expected to have the same capacity level. With the expansion of production, the manufacturer is aiming to meet the expected demand for the new product.

“How much a product is really worth is ultimately decided by the market,” said Longi Senior Vice President Dennis She. “The TBEA order is just the beginning for Longi in the distribution of the Hi-MO 5 modules. At Longi, we assume that high performance and reliability are basic requirements for our customers. The Hi-MO 5 module will continue its international success once we have achieved grid parity.”