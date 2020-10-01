Huawei brings PV batteries to Europe

Huawei will soon start offering its Luna2000 home energy-storage system for residential PV systems throughout Europe.

The inverter manufacturer said that the storage solution will be available in Germany by the end of this year, as well as other unspecified European markets.

It is currently presenting its new product on a roadshow across Germany and claims that it is generating significant consumer interest. It will run the roadshow at a number of different locations until the end of October.

The modular Luna2000 storage solution is available in three versions. The smallest variant has a capacity of 5 kWh, with a maximum discharge capacity of 3.5 kW. The other two versions have capacities of 10 kWh and 15 kWh, with maximum discharge capacities of 7 kW. They weigh between 63.8 kg and 163.8 kg.

The Luna2000 system can be combined with Huawei single-phase and three-phase inverters. The company uses lithium iron phosphate cells, with a maximum of two batteries running in parallel for a maximum of 30 kWh of potential storage capacity.

Huawei relies on a multilevel security concept that extends from the cell chemistry and sensor technologies to the battery unit itself, as well as the entire storage system and inverters. Each battery unit has its own management system and comes with a 10-year guarantee.

The storage solution can be installed on a stand or can be mounted on walls. Huawei is primarily targeting the residential PV segment, but the Luna2000 system can also be used in small commercial applications. It has yet to disclose prices, however, other than to claim that the systems will be sold at “very attractive” prices.