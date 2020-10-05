Singulus bags Japanese order for heterojuction cell equipment

From pv magazine Germany.
German PV equipment provider Singulus Technologies AG has received an order from an unnamed Japanese PV manufacturer for its Silex II systems, used for the wet chemical processing of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells.
Singulus did not disclose any further information on the contract and pv magazine has asked for more details.
“Our customer has already achieved a cell efficiency of over 26% with HJT cells and is planning to transfer this result to mass production,” said Singulus CEO Stefan Rinck, who added: “We are very pleased to have received this order from one of the leading manufacturers of solar cells, for our Silex II.”
