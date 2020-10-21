LG unveils AC module with own microinverter

South Korean electronics manufacturer and solar panel maker LG has launched a new AC monocrystalline solar panel with its own integrated microinverter. The previous versions of the panel were integrating inverters produced by other manufacturers.
The LG NeON 2 ACe panel has a power output of up to 365 W and an efficiency of 21.1%. “The design of LG’s new smart AC system allows for the factory-installed microinverter to be recessed into the frame of the panel and serve as one unit in conjunction with the junction box,” the manufacturer said.
The 60-cell module has dimensions of 1,700 x 1,016 x 40mm, weighs 19.5 kg, and is covered with tempered glass with a high-transmission anti-reflective coating. The device’s operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.
The embedded LG microinverter has a reported efficiency of 97% and AC power of 320 W. “The LG NeON 2 ACe also includes lifetime access to LG’s EnerVu monitoring platform so both customers and installers can track the long-term reliable performance and the real-time analytics of their solar system,” LG specified.
The manufacturer also claims that the new panel reduces balance of system requirements compared to modules connected to typical inverters. “The LG NeON 2 ACe has been designed with aesthetics in mind using thin, circular-shaped wires that give it a minimalistic appearance,” it stated.
