Iberdrola adding PV to combined-cycle power plants

From pv magazine Spain

Iberdrola said this week that it has completed the installation of 7,800 PV modules for a solar project it is building at its combined-cycle power plant in Castellón, Spain.

It will invest €2.3 million ($2.7 million) in the project, which will have a total capacity of 3.5 MW. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of the year, according to Iberdrola.

So far, 50 workers from different companies have been involved in construction. They include regional suppliers such as Ibérica de Aparellajes and Castellón-based Transportes y Excavaciones Vicente Prades.

Iberdrola secured administrative authorization for the project at the end of July. It will soon also install 32.5 MW of solar power at its combined-cycle plants in Arcos de la Frontera (Andalusia), Castejón (Navarra), Aceca (Castilla-La Mancha), Castellón, Santurtzi (Basque Country), and Escombreras (Region of Murcia). The company estimates that the arrays will generate around 50,000 MWh of electricity per year.