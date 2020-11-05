Iberdrola adding PV to combined-cycle power plants

From pv magazine Spain
Iberdrola said this week that it has completed the installation of 7,800 PV modules for a solar project it is building at its combined-cycle power plant in Castellón, Spain.
It will invest €2.3 million ($2.7 million) in the project, which will have a total capacity of 3.5 MW. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of the year, according to Iberdrola.
Popular content
So far, 50 workers from different companies have been involved in construction. They include regional suppliers such as Ibérica de Aparellajes and Castellón-based Transportes y Excavaciones Vicente Prades.
Iberdrola secured administrative authorization for the project at the end of July. It will soon also install 32.5 MW of solar power at its combined-cycle plants in Arcos de la Frontera (Andalusia), Castejón (Navarra), Aceca (Castilla-La Mancha), Castellón, Santurtzi (Basque Country), and Escombreras (Region of Murcia). The company estimates that the arrays will generate around 50,000 MWh of electricity per year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.