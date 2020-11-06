Lubrication-free pedestal bearings to align solar modules

German multinational company igus GmbH has developed the igubal ESQM pedestal bearing specifically for mounting modules on square profiles and has expanded the range with two additional sizes.
It is a lubrication-free bearing, resistant to dust and dirt, and whose durability has been tested in the laboratory and is guaranteed for 25 years, according to the German company.
The bearing consists of a polymer housing made of igumid G and a spherical ball made of iglidur J4. The tribologically optimized polymers ensure the bearing is UV resistant and corrosion-free.
According to igus, the bearing does not use any lubricant, making them impervious to dust and dirt, and maintenance-free. The manufacturer also says the the device can help installers easily compensate for alignment errors caused, for example, by uneven surfaces.
Popular content
The Cologne-based company has a 3,800 m² test laboratory where it analyzed the service life, wear-resistance and load capacity under real loads of the simulated daily sequence of movements over a period of time. The number of movements carried out with a load of 1.5 tons corresponds to a useful life of 72 years.
For this reason, igus guarantees an operating time of 25 years, which corresponds to the standard service life of a solar panel. “Due to the great demand for igus bearings in the solar sector, we have expanded the series to include the sizes 100 x 100 mm and 140 x 140 mm,” explains Richard Won, who heads igus' renewable division. “More than 500,000 bearings in the sizes 110 x 110 mm and 120 x 120 mm are already used in square tubes around the world. With the new sizes, we can offer a long-lasting solution to other suppliers.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.