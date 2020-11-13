New AC module from Enphase, DMEGC

US-based microinverter maker Enphase and Chinese industrial conglomerate and monocrystalline module maker DMEGC have launched a new AC residential product for the European residential market.

The DM330G1-60HBB-A module series is available in five versions with power output ranging from 315 to 330 W and efficiencies of 18.67% to 19.56%.

The 120-cell panel has dimensions of 1684 x 1002 x 40 mm, a weight of 20.9 kg, and is covered with 3 x 2 mm glass. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.38% per degree (Celsius), while its operating temperature is indicated by the manufacturer at between -40 C and 85 C.

Open circuit voltage varies from 41.06 V, for the 315 W panel, to 41.57 V for the 330 W version, according to DMEGC. The panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V and comes with a 12-year product guarantee. It features an MC4-compatible connector and a junction box with an IP 67 rating.

The module also features Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters with a 96.5% European efficiency and 295 volt-amperes (VA).

“We see a promising future for our partnership with Enphase Energy in European countries, particular in countries like France and the Netherlands, where quality, innovation and aesthetics are key for residential PV solutions,” said Erik Das, sales director at DMEGC Solar Europe. “Enphase Energized AC modules offer remote monitoring, rapid shutdown, quality design, and simple installation. Their lower maintenance costs and high safety features are much appreciated in our competitive solar markets.”

Enphase launched another AC module in partnership with German manufacturer Sonnenstromfabrik in August. Earlier in June, it unveiled an AC product developed with South Korea-based manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells. Enphase had previously entered similar partnerships with Longi, Solaria, Panasonic, and SolarWorld.