DMEGC launches half cut monocrystalline module with 440 W output

The best performing product in the new range boasts a reported efficiency of 19.78%.

Chinese industrial conglomerate and monocrystalline module maker DMEGC has launched a PERC, monocrystalline, half-cell module which it says offers power outputs of 425, 430, 435 and 440 W.

In a statement to pv magazine, the company said the new 24.5kg modules rely on a cell technology launched by the company in January, and that the modules will be initially introduced in Europe. “The modules are already commercially available and will be distributed on a global scale,” the company said, adding its current annual production capacity for the products is around 1.5 GW.

The 440 W version of the 144-half-cell panel is said to have an efficiency of 19.78% in standard test conditions – module temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, irradiance of 1000 W/m², air mass 1.5 (AM1.5) spectrum and zero wind speed. The 425 W version has a reported efficiency of 19.1%.

The 2115x1052x40mm modules come with a 12-year product warranty – which also promises an output of no less than 80.2% after the 25th year – and a 10-year manufacturer guarantee.

The company claims the modules, available with glass and white-backsheet structures, are manufactured using total quality control and statistical process control systems as well as electroluminescence tests before lamination and shipment.

DMEGC Solar, the PV unit of the Chinese industrial group, has around 2,200 employees and an annual module production capacity of 2 GW plus a 4 GW cell capacity and 600 MW of wafer production lines.