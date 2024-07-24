Maldives kicks off tender for 15 MWp of grid-tied solar systems

The Ministry of Finance of the Maldives is accepting bids for the development of 15 MWp grid-tied solar systems across selected islands of the country.

The tender is split into two lots. The first is for a 2 MW ground-mounted solar system covering the islands of L. Hithadhoo, L. Kunhandhoo, L. Maibaidhoo, L. Maamendhoo, L. Maavah and L. Dhanbidhoo. The second is for a 13 MW ground-mounted solar system covering the islands of L. Isdhoo, L. Kalaidhoo, L. Fonadhoo, L. Gan, Lh. Naifaru, GA. Villingili and Sh. Funadhoo.

The facilities will be developed under a design, build, finance, own, operate and transfer basis. Interested bidders should register with the ministry before Oct. 17 and deliver bids via post by Oct. 22.

According to tender documents, the Maldives government has received financing from the World Bank to cover the costs of the project. A complete set of documentation is available from the Ministry of Finance’s website.

The Maldives had deployed 37 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). In recent months, the country has launched separate tenders for 12.5 MW of grid-tied solar and grid-tied solar-plus-diesel plants, which are both still open for applications.