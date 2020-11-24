Sri Lanka seeks consultants for $100m solar project

The Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority has issued a tender to seek consultants for the pre-feasibility study of a large scale PV power plant.

The project will be developed under a $100 million credit line facility from the Exim Bank of India. Of this sum, $85 million will be devoted to the deployment of rooftop PV arrays in government buildings under the country's net metering scheme, $5 million will be used for floating installations, and $10 million will be allocated for installing solar-plus-storage systems for low-income households.

Interested consultants will have time until December 9 to submit their bids.

According to a recent joint study by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), Sri Lanka has the potential to deploy 16 GW of solar power. It aims to cover its entire power demand with renewables by 2050.

At the end of 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had 215 MW of installed solar power. Through its solar energy program, dubbed the Soorya Bala Sangramaya (battle for solar energy), Sri Lanka hopes to add 1 GW by the end of 2025.