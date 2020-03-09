Sri Lanka launches 150 MW solar tender

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka’s largest electricity provider, has issued a tender for 150 MW of solar power.

The company hopes to build 20 solar projects ranging in size from 3 MW to 10 MW. The facilities will be built in different locations and each of them will be connected each to different grid substations.

The ceiling price for the tender is LKR 15.60 ($0.086)/kWh. The utility said that 80% of the proposed tariff will be re-adjusted based on fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate.

Interested developers will have time until May 21 to submit their proposals. The projects will be part of the third phase of the Soorya Bala Sangramaya (Battle for Solar Energy) program. The country hopes the scheme will help it to add 200 MW of solar by the end of this year and 1 GW by the end of 2025.

According to a recent joint study by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), Sri Lanka has the potential to deploy 16 GW of solar power. It aims to cover its entire power demand with renewables by 2050.