New round, same result: PV takes it all in Germany’s wind-solar tender

The final result of Germany's latest mixed tender for large-scale PV and onshore wind power projects held this month was not surprising.
The country's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) awarded a total of 43 projects in the procurement exercise, all of them photovoltaic plants. Their combined capacity is around 202 MW.
Final prices ranged between €0.0518 and €0.0545 per kWh, while the average price was €0.0533, which corresponds exactly to the value of the first and previous round held in April 2020. In comparison, the lowest price was slightly higher and the highest price value a little lower. Compared to the last technology-specific tender round for PV projects over 750 kW held in October, the average award value was slightly higher.
Overall, the tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 91 bids and a total power capacity of over 518 MW submitted — all of them for PV projects. The selected projects are spread across 12 federal states, almost half of which went to the southern region of Bavaria.
