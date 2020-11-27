EDF expands hydrogen business in Europe

From pv magazine France

French energy giant EDF group said on Wednesday that it has set up a new company, Hynamics Deutschland, under its existing hydrogen subsidiary, Hynamics.

The new company will provide green hydrogen solutions in Germany. Its services will include the design, investment, construction, and operation of electrolysis units.

“Renewable hydrogen plays a key role in achieving climate goals and offers a unique opportunity for Germany to position itself as the world's leading country in hydrogen technologies,” EDF said.

The new unit, Hynamics Deutschland, will draw on 20 years of experience from the group's hydrogen competence center in Karlsruhe, Germany. The group has a track record in electrolysis and fuel cell technologies, but Hynamics also has experience in industrial processes and energy systems. The creation of Hynamics Deutschland is therefore an important part of EDF's strategy to position itself in the hydrogen sector in Germany, but also throughout the European Union.

EDF is already working on the Westküste 100 project (West Coast 100) in cooperation with with nine other partners, including Holcim and ThyssenKrupp. Westküste 100 is partly funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. In the first phase of the project, the companies will build a 30 MW electrolyzer at the Heide refinery in the German town of Schleswig-Holstein. They plan to expand the hydrogen plant's capacity to at least 700 MW in the following phase.

“It is our duty not only to complete the first phase of the project, but also to turn the 700 MW vision into reality,” said Hynamics Deutschland CEO Antoine Aslanides. “This long-term commitment is part of our DNA.”

Germany's national hydrogen strategy is backed by €7 billion of funding. The country aims to install 10 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2040.