Hybrid power solutions take off in India

From pv magazine India

A new GOGLA report says that India's distributed renewable energy market is heading toward hybridization – that is, the emergence of hybrid solar systems that can integrate DC solar with AC grid power supplies, while also powering AC and DC appliances.

The trend is being driven by growing consumer demand for uninterrupted power, as almost all households in India now have access to the main AC grid. Both existing and new market players are serving this growing need by providing hybrid AC-DC (HAD) power solutions. HAD appliances (appliances with dual inputs or battery integrated appliances) are also gaining the attention of established OEMs and new startups, GOGLA added.

The report highlights hybrid solar inverter uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and hybrid grid-tie inverters as two key HAD power solutions with great potential. Hybrid solar inverter UPS allows the load to run directly on solar (using a charge controller) and charge the battery when it is not fully charged. This feature allows consumers to save on grid electricity bills for regular consumption.

