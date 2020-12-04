Bangladesh plans to attract EV manufacturers

The Bangladeshi government is preparing an auto industry policy which will call for at least 15% of registered vehicles to be powered by “environment-friendly electricity” in 2030.
“The policy is providing special importance on [the] assembl[y] and manufacture of environment-friendly electricity run vehicles,” stated the Ministry of Industries in a draft Automobile Industry Development Policy-2020 which focuses on electric vehicles (EVs).
Policymakers yesterday outlined measures which could attract companies to set up auto manufacturing sites in the nation, including donations of free land.
“Several foreign companies, including Toyota have expressed [an] interest to set up automobile factor[ies] in Bangladesh,” said prime ministerial aide Salman F Rahman. “I asked them to manufacture electricity-run vehicles and assured them of providing any facilities they want.”
The nation hosts just one vehicle assembly line at present although Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd last year started work on an EV production site in Chittagong with an initial $200 million investment.
Popular content
Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Bangladeshi thinktank the Policy Research Institute said the nation has the potential to establish solar-powered car as well as EV manufacturing sites.
Ministry of Industries joint secretary Anwarul Alam told IHS Markit-owned logistics news website JOC.com: “Our plan is meeting local demand [for] electric vehicles by setting up factories, and also to export.”
A prototype, made-in-Bangladesh EV completed a 2,000km trip across the nation in July last year and the country's roads host numerous unregistered electric three-wheelers, imported from India and China.
The country has just 14 EV charging points, powered by solar, with a total capacity of 278 kW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.