Cubico buys T-Solar for €1.5bn

From pv magazine Spain
Canada-based Cubico, an infrastructure vehicle owned by the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) and created by Banco Santander and the insurer PSP, has acquired Spanish solar asset owner and developer T-Solar for €1.5 billion.
U.S. venture capital manager I-Squared had asked Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for T-Solar more than a year ago but the operation was postponed to refinance its debt in an attempt to maximize its value. In October, the company had been valued at €1.6 billion but I Squared requested new offers after the company halted several projects that were under development.
Initially, I-Squared received about 10 bids, including those made by Spanish energy company Naturgy; Chinese state conglomerate China Three Gorges, which recently opened a subsidiary in Spain; and a consortium formed by the Canadian pension fund CPPIB and Q-Energy.
Popular content
T-Solar owns and operates 47 assets with an installed capacity of 274 MW throughout Spain – of which 167 MW are photovoltaic – as well as 7 MW of photovoltaic solar energy in Italy plus a portfolio of solar projects under development of around 1.4 GW.
The acquisition will bring Cubico's installed solar capacity in Spain to 440 MW. The company recently refinanced the 50 MW Arenales concentrated solar power (CSP) project in Morón de la Frontera, Seville, and acquired, at the end of last year, the Spanish company Luzentia Promoción y Mantenimiento Renovable.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.