Editorial leadership changes at pv magazine USA

The publisher of pv magazine USA announces that Eric Wesoff is taking on the role of Emeritus Editor and stepping down from his day-to-day role as Senior Editor USA. Eric has led editorial coverage of the rapidly growing U.S. market in solar photovoltaics, and will continue to contribute articles and analysis for the site.

Moving into the role of Senior Editor U.S. is David Wagman (pictured), a longtime energy journalist and editor. His career highlights include launching Renewable Energy World North America magazine, supporting U.S.-wide energy efficiency programs at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and directing editorial content for a unit of the international engineering society IEEE. He has expertise in both print and online journalism, as well as in creating and delivering in-person and online events, webinars, and conferences.

“Eric has been a valuable senior member of the global group of editors who are part of the pv-magazine brand, and we look forward to having him continue to contribute to our fast-growing U.S. site as Emeritus Editor,” said Eckhart K. Gouras, managing director of pv magazine group, which has its global headquarters in Berlin, Germany. “And we are glad to welcome David Wagman, who brings broad and deep experience in energy journalism and publishing. He will be an important part of our U.S. growth strategy and will direct editorial content creation for the solar PV, energy storage and related markets in North America.”

Popular content

The U.S. site is the sister website to pv magazine International, pv magazine Australia, pv magazine China, pv magazine France, pv magazine Germany, pv magazine India, pv magazine Latin America, pv magazine Mexico and pv magazine Spain.

With its independent, technology-focused reporting, the global suite of pv magazine web sites, print magazines, and events covers the latest solar PV news, topical technological and business trends, and worldwide market developments.