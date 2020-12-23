Vikram Solar module factory gets rooftop PV plant

From pv magazine India
Module manufacturer and EPC contractor Vikram Solar has commissioned a rooftop solar project at its manufacturing facility in Falta, West Bengal. The 919.73 kWp plant consists of 2,574 solar panels ranging from 325 Wp to 400 Wp and covers an area of 6,500 square meters.
Vikram Solar’s annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW.
The solar plant will generate 1,350.58 MWh of electricity per year and meet more than 27% of the entire manufacturing unit’s electricity consumption during regular daytime operation. It will help to avoid 1,645 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.
The plant uses 12 different types of modules, including SOMERA monocrystalline, half-cut and full-cut cell modules manufactured by Vikram Solar.
