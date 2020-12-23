Another Vanadium redox flow battery to be installed in Australia

VSun Energy is supplying a 5 kW/30 kWh vanadium redox flow battery from Singaporean manufacturer V-Flow Tech that will be installed in the Beverly Caravan Park in Western Australia’s wheatbelt region. Paired with a 6 kW solar system, the vanadium flow battery will be fitted once it arrives in the state in June 2021.
The system was commissioned by the Shire of Beverley council, which owns the caravan park and is looking to extend its powered sites. VSun Energy’s business development manager, Samantha McGahan, told pv magazine Australia that the company was approached by the council, which wanted to use a vanadium flow battery because it is non-flammable and has longer duration.
It costs between $1,300 and $1,500 per KWh to fully install vanadium flow batteries, which have a lifecycle of between 20 to 25 years, according to McGahan.
With the notable exception of Yadlamalka Energy’s plan to build the country’s first utility-scale vanadium flow battery in South Australia, vanadium flow batteries are still relatively novel in Australia. VSun was set up by its parent company Australian Vanadium Limited in 2016 to drive market demand for the batteries and help raise part of the $500 million needed to open its Western Australian vanadium mine.
Popular content
With different properties to the dominant lithium-ion batteries, vanadium flow batteries are gaining traction worldwide for being safer, more scalable, longer-lasting and more reliable. Notably, vanadium flow batteries don’t degrade with cycling like lithium-ion options and are able to move electricity without generating heat.
VSun also recently sold its first Standalone Power System (SPS) based on a vanadium redox flow battery to a residential customer in another Western Australian wheatbelt town, Hyden. That battery expected to arrive and be installed early next year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.