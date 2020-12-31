Capital Dynamics takes full ownership of 125 MW PV project in Arizona

Arlington Valley Solar Energy II in Maricopa County, Arizona, is one of three recent U.S. solar project acquisitions by Capital Dynamics.

With its latest investment in U.S. solar, Swiss asset manager Capital Dynamics has acquired full ownership of Arlington Valley Solar Energy II, a 175 MWdc (125 MW) PV project in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) unit completed the acquisition of the remaining 69.98% interest in Arlington Valley Solar Energy II from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

Arlington Valley Solar Energy II began operation in 2013 and has a power purchase agreement with San Diego Gas & Electric, as per the project's website. The plant uses more than 600,000 PV panels with single-axis trackers, according to engineering group Fluor, which provided EPC services for the project.

CEI previously acquired a 30.02% stake in the Arlington Valley Solar plant as part of the acquisition of three PV projects from LS Power in November. That 438 MWdc operating PV portfolio includes the 252 MWdc Centinela Solar Energy in Imperial County, California, and the 11 MWdc Dover Sun Park in Dover, Delaware, as well as the 175 MWdc Arlington Valley solar farm.

“This transaction was a natural fit for us as it builds on our recent acquisition of a 30% interest in AVSE II,” said CEI managing director Tim Short. “This allows for a cleaner and simplified ownership position which we were well prepared to act on quickly in cooperation with the team at Apollo for a mutually beneficial transaction.”

CEI currently has a 3.1 GWdc portfolio of operating U.S. solar projects.

“Having made significant operational and financial performance improvements, Arlington Valley Solar is well positioned for growth and success in its next phase backed by Capital Dynamics,” said Geoffrey Strong, Apollo senior partner and co-head of infrastructure and natural resources.

Apollo seeks attractive opportunities in renewable energy assets and has made recent transactions across its infrastructure business “as a result of the growing, long-term demand for clean energy,” Strong added.