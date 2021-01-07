GoodWe launches 1500 V string inverter series

Chinese inverter maker GoodWe has launched a new line of 1,500 V string inverters for applications in utility scale PV projects.

There are two versions of the product, with 225 kW and 250 kW nominal output power and European efficiency ratings ranging from 98.4% to 99.6%. The efficiency of both devices is 99%.

The inverters measure 1,091x678x341mm and weigh 105kg. They have 12 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels and 24 string inputs. The smaller device, called GW225K-HT, has a maximum output power (AC) of 247.5 kW and a maximum output current of 187.7 A. These values for the largest inverter – the GW250K-HT – are 250 kW and 180.5 A, respectively.

MPPT voltage for both products ranges from 500 V to 1,500 V while their ambient operating temperature is comprised between -30 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius. The inverters can operate at an altitude of up to 4,000m.

The inverters also feature IP66 protection and a temperature-controlled fan for cooling, “These inverters boast 12 MPPTs, PLC communication and are compatible with bifacial modules,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The HT-1500V Series features string-level monitoring incorporated, for intelligent detection of voltage and current issues.”

The series includes optional AC terminal over-temperature protection, designed to send alarms if the temperature of the terminals approach dangerously high levels. It also features an optional anti-PID function. “The configuration of the HT 1500V can be easily done via Bluetooth, and the diagnosis and the upgrading of the firmware may be operated remotely,” the manufacturer added. “These outstanding sets of features were conceived to ensure the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE).”

With this new inverter series, GoodWe has made its first step into the large scale PV business.