French developer secures PPA for 5 MW agrivoltaic project

From pv magazine France
French renewable energy developer Valorem has secured a power purchase agreement for a 5 MW agrivoltaic project it is developing in the Dordogne department in southwestern France.
Starting from the summer of 2021, the Tour-Blanche solar facility will sell power to the green electricity supplier, Enercoop, over a 30-year period. With a view to integrating local players, Valorem opened up the project capital to Enercoop and local energy company SEM 24 Périgord energies, which acquired to 2% and 37%, respectively. SEM 24 is a semi-public energy company operating in the Dordogne, which invests in renewable energy projects facilitating the energy transition.
Dutch lender Bank Triodos, which focuses on sustainable and ethical banking activities, financed the project through senior bank debt as well as a VAT bridging loan for a total debt amount of €3.5 million.
The project, which is said to offer a second life to land that is not very valuable because of its low agronomic potential, is being developed with the support of the Chamber of Agriculture. It is scheduled to start commercial operations in a few months and has been designed to accommodate sheep grazing. Valorem also signed an agreement on December 18 with a young breeding couple so that they could set up their pastoral activity within the park itself. They will thus benefit from a fenced, secure, shaded and paid area.
Popular content
Valorem has already successfully implemented a similar project at the Lassicourt park in Aube, the company said.
Agrivoltaic is seeing strong development in France, especially through the tenders for innovative PV projects. In the latest round, finalized last week, the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) allocated around 80 MW of agrivoltaics. The Tour-Blanche solar farm, however, is being developed outside of France's tender scheme for solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.