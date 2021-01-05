Agrivoltaics prevail in France’s tender for innovative PV technologies

From pv magazine France

The results of France's third tender for solar projects featuring innovative technology were published yesterday by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).



The regulator allocated 146.2 MW of PV capacity across 47 projects in the procurement exercise. The final average price was €0.0815/kWh.

Of the assigned projects, 31, totaling around 80 MW, were for agrivoltaic installations. Most of these plants will be located in southern France and, in particular, in the region of Occitanie. French agrivoltaic specialist Sun’Agri was the largest winner in the tender, with 22 projects with a combined capacity of 58 MW.

“The results of this call for tenders confirm the interest of the public authorities in agrivoltaics as a flagship solution for the adaptation of agriculture to climate change, and contribute to the development of a sector of excellence in France,” said Antoine Nogier, president and founder of Sun’Agri. “But this result is also a translation of the urgency to implement now solutions that improve agriculture and make it more resilient.”

In the second tender for innovative PV held in April, the CRE allocated 104 MW of generation capacity across 39 projects, around 40 MW of it from agrivoltaic projects. Those schemes will sell power for an average €0.0828/kWh.