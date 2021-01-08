Sembcorp wins 400 MW solar project in Indian auction

From pv magazine India
Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries has announced that its Indian unit, Sembcorp Energy India Ltd., has secured the rights to develop a new 400 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan.
Sembcorp won the capacity through its renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra, in a closely contested auction held by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI).
The project will be connected to the state’s transmission utility, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. SECI will buy all of the electricity generated by the project under a long-term 25-year power purchase agreement.
Popular content
The project will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt. It is expected to start commercial operations by mid-2022.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.