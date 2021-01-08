Sembcorp wins 400 MW solar project in Indian auction

From pv magazine India

Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries has announced that its Indian unit, Sembcorp Energy India Ltd., has secured the rights to develop a new 400 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Sembcorp won the capacity through its renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra, in a closely contested auction held by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI).

The project will be connected to the state’s transmission utility, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. SECI will buy all of the electricity generated by the project under a long-term 25-year power purchase agreement.

The project will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt. It is expected to start commercial operations by mid-2022.

