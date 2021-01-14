NTPC launches 190 MW solar tender in India

From pv magazine India
State-owned power producer NTPC has opened global bids to set up 190 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the Nokh Solar Park in Rajasthan. The Nokh solar park is being developed through Rajasthan Solar Park Development Co. at Nokh, Jaisalmer district.
The project is to be developed under the “Open” category, which allows the use of solar cells and modules of any origin. NTPC will sign a power purchase agreement with the successful bidder for 25 years. It plans to sell the purchased electricity to the state utilities. Developers must submit bids quoting a fixed levelized tariff for the entire project duration of 25 years.
The project will be developed in a single 190 MW block on a 362.31-hectare plot of land. The solar developer will bear the entire cost of transmission from the project to the interconnection point, including the cost of line construction. The commissioning period is 10 months from the effective date of the PPA.
