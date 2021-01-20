Floating solar plant online at Indian airport

Kerala’s Cochin International Airport – which claims to be the first in the world powered entirely by solar – has commissioned a 452 kWp floating PV plant.
The array, on two artificial lakes at the 130-acre airport golf course, covers an acre of the water surfaces.
The installation takes the airport's solar generation capacity to 40 MWp, helping it produce around 160 MWh per day against daily consumption of about 130 MWh, the airport said.
To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
