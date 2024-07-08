EDF invests in Israeli robotic agrivoltaics startup

Israeli startup agRE.tech, which is developing a robotic operating system tailored for agrivoltaic projects, said in a recent statement that it has completed a pre-seed fundraising round of $2 million. The round was led by French energy giant EDF and Zemach Regional Industries, an agricultural company owned by 27 Israeli kibbutzim.

“Over the past year, agRE.tech has been dedicated to developing an advanced robotic operating system tailored for agrivoltaic areas,” the company said. “This system, integrated into existing photovoltaic infrastructure, utilizes artificial intelligence to execute complex agricultural tasks autonomously, such as selective spraying, pruning, and harvesting. Additionally, it oversees the control and maintenance operations of the solar fields.”

The company said its open solution operating system has fostered collaborations with various companies on a range of technological solutions. It is currently in the advanced stages of establishing its first commercial fields in Israel and other countries, including Italy.

“We identified climate and agriculture as burgeoning fields where we can contribute to global efforts addressing the climate crisis and food security,” said agRE.tech CEO Elad Levy. “The convergence of these sectors presents immense potential for technological and business innovation.”