Dubai launches tender for floating PV pilot project

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a tender for the construction of a floating PV pilot facility at an unspecified location.
Interested developers will have time until February 15 to submit their offers. The project proposals will have to be submitted through DEWA's Supplier Relationship Management online platform. The agency did not release more details on the project.
When DEWA unveiled its plans for floating PV in September 2019, it said it was studying the installation of a photovoltaic solar panel system on deep-water drainage lakes in partnership with the Dubai Municipality. “Dubai seeks to establish floating solar power plants on the Arabian Gulf, becoming a pioneer in developing modern techniques to enhance the energy sector in support of sustainable development, and providing alternative solutions to conventional energy, in Dubai’s quest to become the city with the world's lowest carbon footprint by 2050,” the utility said at the time.
DEWA has recently opened a new solar R&D center at the massive 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
