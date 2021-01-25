Tunisia issues fifth 70 MW PV tender

Tunisia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has kicked off a fifth tender to develop and build several solar power plants up to 10 MW in size.
Through this tender, the government aims to build six solar power plants with installed power capacities of 10 MW each and 1o smaller solar arrays of 1 MW in size.
The deadline to submit project proposals is March 25, 2021. Selected projects will sell electricity to STEG, Tunisia’s state-owned utility, under a long-term power purchase agreement.
In its first procurement exercise finalized in May 2017, the Tunisian government contracted seven 10 MW projects from domestic companies and Tunisian-international consortia. The government launched a second tender for 70 MW in 2019 and decided on six 10 MW projects proposed by Tunisian and international developers.
The Tunisian authorities also launched a third tender in July 2019 and a fourth tender in September. The third tender saw final bids ranging from TND millimes 125.3922 ($0.0463)/kWh to TND millimes 129.9736/kWh.
The Tunisian government also finalized a 500 MW solar tender in December 2019. Norwegian developer Scatec Solar was the biggest winner, with three projects totaling 300 MW.
At the end of 2019, Tunisia's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at just 62 MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
