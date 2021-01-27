Axitec launches modular residential battery

From pv magazine Germany

German solar module and battery manufacturer Axitec has launched AXIstorage Li SH, a lithium-ion-based residential battery that can be individually adapted to the electricity needs of households with rooftop PV systems.

According to the provider, 4-6 battery modules fit into the housing of the home storage system and its storage capacity ranges from 10 to 15 kWh. The battery can be expanded at any time in 2.5 kWh steps, up to 15 kWh if a household needs this due to increased demand, the manufacturer continues.

The expansion of the device can be carried out by a single installer, according to Axitec, which said the energy pack only weighs 22kg. The high-voltage storage system is compatible with the hybrid inverters Plenticore Plus, from German manufacturer Kostal, and Sunny Boy Storage, from SMA.

“The photovoltaic home storage system is manufactured in Germany and the production partner is BMZ,” Axitec managing director Steffen Wiedmann told pv magazine. The product is sold through photovoltaic wholesalers or from Axitec directly. The prices for the high-voltage storage unit are “only available on request,” Wiedmann further explained.

Axitec is based in Böblingen, in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg. It produces there mono and polycrystalline modules with power outputs of between 270 and 445 W.