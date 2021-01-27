Fimer unveils two new three-phase string inverters

The two inverters are available in outputs from 10 kW to 33 kW.

Italy-based inverter manufacturer Fimer is preparing to launch two new string inverters for applications in residential, commercial and industrial PV projects.

The two inverters, which were labeled PVS-10/12.5/15-TL and PVS-20/30/33-TL, have a power output ranging from 10 to 33 kW and are claimed to reach an input voltage of 1100 V (DC).

The most powerful devices of the series have been developed to deal with increasing PV module currents, as in the case of bifacial modules, the manufacturer said, noting that both inverters feature current monitoring on each string allowing for longer strings as well as the ability to operate across wider temperature ranges.

The two devices also feature potential induced degradation (PID) prevention and an integrated zero-export system, which the producer said delivers savings on BoS and removes the need for expensive additional devices. “Integrated wifi/ethernet for TCP/IP networking allows for cost efficient networking and off-the-shelf replacements,” Fimer further explained. “And, for retrofit applications, the inverter range offers unique DC-side flexibility.”

The two inverters are also said to allow for quick installation, easy handling and maintenance and fast commissioning through the company's dedicated app. More details on the products will be officially unveiled later this month.

Mostly known for its central inverter business, Fimer announced plans to enter the string inverter business in 2018.