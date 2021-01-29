Floating PV plant crossing two adjacent ponds

From pv magazine Spain
Isigenere, a Spanish engineering company and provider of floating PV structures, and PV system integrator MarEtec have recently completed the installation of a new floating solar plant for Limagrain Nederland BV, a Dutch seed supplier for agricultural industries.
The floating array, which has a capacity of 338 kW, is located in two adjacent ponds, one for irrigation and the other a water reservoir against fires, in the municipality of Rilland in the province of Zeeland. Isigenere installed 1,692 floating structures for Isifloating 4.0, which the company says is specially designed to optimize energy generation in all types of water bodies. Furthermore, 846 solar panels with a power output of 400 Wp were deployed.
An Isigenere spokesperson told pv magazine that the installation relies on a special system of anchors and moorings that allows the vertical fluctuation of the structure, but maintains the PV system stable in the horizontal plane, thus avoiding collision with the pond's sides.
This floating solar plant will also help reduce water evaporation and algal blooms that are very relevant to the activities of Limagrain Netherlands. Thanks to this plant and those already existing on the roofs of its buildings, Limagrain is capable of self-generating 30% of the energy it consumes annually.
Isigenere claims the current version of the Isifloating 4.0 system is the longest lasting, safest, easy to transport, simple to install, weather proof and the lowest O&M system on the market.
