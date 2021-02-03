India to raise customs duty on solar inverters

Image: Press Information Bureau on behalf of Ministry of Finance, Government of India/Wikimedia Commons/https://bit.ly/3oEyZlb

The budget was announced by Indian minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman.

India's new union budget has attempted to boost domestic manufacturing by raising import duties on finished products including PV inverters and solar lanterns.

Imported solar-project components and structures will also get more costly but the price of the raw materials they are made from, such as coated steel for mounting structures, will get a helping hand, with a eight-month suspension of anti-dumping duties.

Popular content

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.