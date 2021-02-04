Kenya launches tender to add solar to 22 diesel mini-grids

Kenya‘s electric utility, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has issued a tender to add solar and wind power generators to 23 existing diesel mini-grids across the country.
Of the 23 mini-grids, which currently have capacities ranging from 50-2,320 kilovolt-ampere (kVa), only one will add wind power while another 21 will add exclusively-PV installations. The remaining mini-grid will integrate a hybrid wind-solar power generator.
The deadline to submit project proposals is March 2.
The projects are being supported by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation and French development agency the Agence française de développement.
By the end of 2019, Kenya's total installed solar capacity stood at 95 MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Only 2 MW of PV was newly deployed last year.
