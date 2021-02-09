Enphase challenging SolarEdge in US inverter market

From pv magazine USA
Enphase steadily expanded its U.S. inverter market share throughout 2020, challenging the sustained grip that SolarEdge has long held.
In a recent presentation for Roth Capital Partners, Chris Collins – the founder of Ohm Analytics – discussed inverter market share data across a sample of permit and interconnection sources in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Texas, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.
The numbers for Enphase (shown in the graph in blue) do not represent the entire scope of the inverter industry, but the markets in question are all relevant. According to the presentation slide, Enphase’s market share has been rising steadily since July. After suffering a dip in September, it overtook SolarEdge for the first time in October.
As of December, Enphase held a 48% share of the selected markets, compared to SolarEdge’s 40%. The timing of its rise in market share coincides with the launch of its Encharge battery in North America in July.
Enphase is set to release its fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 9. This could shed light on how the Encharge battery system has helped to expand its market share.
