Indian manufacturer to open 750 MW solar fab by April

Telangana-based solar manufacturer and engineering, procurement and construction services contractor Premier Energies has announced its new integrated solar cell and module factory will start production within two months. The facility, at Electronic City, near Hyderabad's airport, is a 25-acre greenfield project.
Built for INR483 crore ($66.3 million), the plant will have an annual cell and module production capacity of 750 MW. Premier currently boasts 500 MW of module capacity, and 60 MW for cells, at Annaram village in the Sangareddy district of Telangana.
