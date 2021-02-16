Silfab Solar launches 21.4%-efficient back contact residential panel

Canada-based solar module manufacturer Silfab Solar has unveiled a new back contact module, which it claims is the most efficient and most durable panel ever produced by the company.
The SIL 370-380 BK series features three different modules with power ratings of 370, 375, and 380 W, and with module efficiencies ranging from 20.8 to 21.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.76 and 45.13 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 10.33 to 10.55 A. The maximum system voltage for the module is 1,000 V.
All the modules measure 1,795 mm × 990 mm × 38 mm and weigh in at 19.0 kg. Each panel has 66 high-efficiency back-contact monocrystalline PERC cells, enclosed between 3.2 mm high transmittance, tempered glass, and a polymer backsheet developed by Dutch specialist DSM. It also features an MC4 connector developed by Swiss cable manufacturer Stäubli and a junction box with an IP 67 rating.
The panels can be used with operating temperatures of between -40°C and 85°C. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.37% per degree Celsius. They come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee.
Popular content
“The panel operates at lower temperatures in concert with superior low-light performance, which together increase energy yield by as much as 6% on a kWh/kWp basis,” the manufacturer stated. “The advanced back-contact technology reduces front cell metallization, minimizing shading losses, while simultaneously alleviating locked-in mechanical stress in the electrical contacts, resulting in improved performance, better long-term reliability, and higher efficiency.”
Silfab Solar currently produces back contact panels at its manufacturing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and at a factory in Bellingham, Washington, in the United States.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.