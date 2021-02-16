Silfab Solar launches 21.4%-efficient back contact residential panel

The new interdigitated back-contact module comes with power outputs ranging from 370 to 380 W and is the most powerful panel produced by the company to date.

The Elite line – SIL 370-380 BK – has an efficiency rating of up to 21.4 percent

Image: Silfab Solar

Share

Canada-based solar module manufacturer Silfab Solar has unveiled a new back contact module, which it claims is the most efficient and most durable panel ever produced by the company.

The SIL 370-380 BK series features three different modules with power ratings of 370, 375, and 380 W, and with module efficiencies ranging from 20.8 to 21.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.76 and 45.13 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 10.33 to 10.55 A. The maximum system voltage for the module is 1,000 V.

All the modules measure 1,795 mm × 990 mm × 38 mm and weigh in at 19.0 kg. Each panel has 66 high-efficiency back-contact monocrystalline PERC cells, enclosed between 3.2 mm high transmittance, tempered glass, and a polymer backsheet developed by Dutch specialist DSM. It also features an MC4 connector developed by Swiss cable manufacturer Stäubli and a junction box with an IP 67 rating.

The panels can be used with operating temperatures of between -40°C and 85°C. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.37% per degree Celsius. They come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee.

Popular content

“The panel operates at lower temperatures in concert with superior low-light performance, which together increase energy yield by as much as 6% on a kWh/kWp basis,” the manufacturer stated. “The advanced back-contact technology reduces front cell metallization, minimizing shading losses, while simultaneously alleviating locked-in mechanical stress in the electrical contacts, resulting in improved performance, better long-term reliability, and higher efficiency.”

Silfab Solar currently produces back contact panels at its manufacturing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and at a factory in Bellingham, Washington, in the United States.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.