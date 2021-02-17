SolarEdge to supply electric powertrain units, batteries for Fiat EV

From pv magazine USA
SolarEdge e-Mobility has been selected by Fiat to supply full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the Italian automaker’s new E-Ducato light commercial vehicle.
SolarEdge’s e-Mobility division is new for the company, having arrived with its 2019 acquisition of S.M.R.E Spa. Prior to the acquisition, S.M.R.E Spa had more than 15 years of experience developing end-to-end e-mobility solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles. Its technology can be found in motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Fiat’s E-Ducato vehicle has been in development for more than four years, and will be configured around three chassis models and two battery module configurations. The configurations consist of three battery modules with 47 kWh for a range of roughly 143 miles, or five modules with 79 kWh and a range of roughly 224 miles.
The vehicle also offers four electric charging options: standard AC charging, AC quick charging, AC quick+ charging, and a DC fast charge. All models are equipped to continue to drive and operate normally in the event of a module failure.
Fiat has released a promotional video for the new E-Ducato on YouTube.
